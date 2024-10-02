A massage parlor in Denton is closed for at least six months as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation investigates suspected human trafficking.

The TDLR announced Wednesday that it issued a six-month emergency closure order for Tao Spa, effective Monday, Sept. 30 and that the operator was prohibited from operating any massage establishment at the location for six months.

In addition to not having a state license to operate as a massage parlor, TDLR inspectors and Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted an onsite inspection of Tao Spa in mid-September. They said neither of the employees working at the business was a licensed massage therapist and that "both employees were dressed provocatively."

Investigators also said "there was an ATM in the middle of the establishment." The TDLR said investigators also found online ads that advertised sexual services offered at the business.

The TDLR named the business owner in their statement, but because officials have not yet announced any arrests or charges resulting from the investigation, the owner's name has been withheld from this report.

“Anyone operating a massage establishment in Texas that is not licensed as required should know that we at TDLR take seriously our responsibilities for protecting clients and employees of massage establishments. We will do what is necessary to make sure that establishments and employees are licensed and that establishments are operating in accordance with the law,” said Courtney Arbour, TDLR executive director.

On Sept. 1, 2023, HB 3579 went into effect, giving the TDLR’s executive director the authority to issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or the TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring. This is the 11th instance of emergency orders being issued by the TDLR since the law went into effect and the first to close an unlicensed massage establishment.

Last month, the TDLR announced two massage parlors in Burleson were shut down under emergency orders during an investigation into suspected human trafficking.

Data from the TDLR said they received 608 consumer complaints about massage therapists in 2023. The agency noted a total of 285 unlicensed therapists violations, 123 sexual misconduct violations, and 75 sexual assault violations last year. Of those violations that resulted in disciplinary action, 51 were due to sexual misconduct, 44 were for unlicensed therapists, 20 were for allowing someone to reside on premises and 14 were for failing to drape.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities. Texans are also encouraged to file a complaint on a TDLR regulated business if they suspect the business may be participating in human trafficking.