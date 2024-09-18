Two massage parlors in Burleson are closed as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation investigates suspected human trafficking.

The TDLR announced Tuesday they issued a six-month emergency closure order effective Monday, Sept. 16, for Top A-Massage and Best Massage after customers reported employees at the businesses were offering illegal services. During their investigation, TDLR said they also found the businesses were featured on illicit websites discussing sexual services offered at the locations.

In a statement, the TDLR said a customer complained that women working at Top A-Massage on Wilshire Boulevard were wearing lingerie and appeared to be living at the massage parlor. A customer at Best Massage on Hillery Street told police that an employee offered sexual services.

During an onsite investigation in early September, authorities found several indicators of possible human trafficking at Top A-Massage, including a room set up as sleeping quarters for two people, and there were numerous items present that indicated people were living at the business. The TDLR said an investigator observed the owner, a licensed massage therapist, wearing provocative clothing and that at least one unlicensed employee was providing massages, which is against state law.

Investigators also visited Best Massage and found video monitors in each massage room showing a camera feed from the front reception area. They also found several bags of clothing and a large amount of food in the kitchen. Investigators said the massage parlor employees all denied living there, but only one was able to provide a home address.

In their statement, the TDLR named the owners of each business; however, officials have not yet announced any arrests or charges resulting from the investigation.

On Sept. 1, 2023, HB 3579 went into effect, giving the TDLR’s executive director the authority to issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or the TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring. This is the ninth and 10th instance of emergency orders being issued by the TDLR since the law went into effect.

Data from the TDLR said they received 608 consumer complaints about massage therapists in 2023. The agency noted a total of 285 unlicensed therapists violations, 123 sexual misconduct violations, and 75 sexual assault violations last year. Of those violations that resulted in disciplinary action, 51 were due to sexual misconduct, 44 were for unlicensed therapists, 20 were for allowing someone to reside on premises and 14 were for failing to drape.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities. Texans are also encouraged to file a complaint on a TDLR regulated business if they suspect the business may be participating in human trafficking.