Denton Firefighter Amputee Competing on Hit TV Show American Ninja Warrior

By Yona Gavino

Gary Weiland has set a new goal for himself - to become an American Ninja Warrior.

Weiland is a Denton firefighter who beat the odds by returning to duty 10 months and 6 days after his leg was amputated. 

He’s a full time Denton firefighter and father of four, and he is now vying for a spot on American Ninja Warrior! 

“I’m going to compete in the show in a couple of weeks on March 23rd in San Antonio,” said Weiland.

To become a ninja, you must train like one.  

“People are like, man, you’ve been training three hours a day, seven days a week getting ready for American Ninja Warrior," said Weiland. "And I’m like, man, I’m 42 years old! I work out for two hours and I’m exhausted for three days! What do you mean?”

Gary’s leg was amputated in 2018 because of a post-surgery complication. 

Since then, he’s become a motivational speaker and children’s book author. 

“You’re not going to believe this, but it’s about a firefighter who gets injured on the job and returns to duty,” said Weiland about his book.

He’s working on his next chapter and hoping it ends in victory. 

“If I win it, great," said Weiland. "A million dollars. I could pay off a couple of bills with that. But honestly, I’m stoked to be able to get on the big stage and share with people a little bit about my story and how I was able to adapt and overcome."

He’s hoping to advance through the rounds and make it to the finals which will be held in Las Vegas in May.

