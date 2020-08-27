Denton County

Denton County Reports Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Wednesday

tlmd_mosquitos4
Getty Images

The third human case of West Nile virus this year in Denton County is an individual living in Trophy Club, Denton County Public Health said Thursday.

It's the second Denton County human case reported in the past two days.

On Wednesday, the city of Denton also raised its mosquito surveillance and response plan risk level to "Risk Level 5," the highest risk level.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 9 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving Aug 26

Yaser Said, Taxi Driver Accused of Killing Teen Daughters in 2008, Caught in North Texas

DCPH recommended the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting West Nile virus: draining standing water, dressing in long sleeves and pants while outside and defending yourself using repellent.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

  • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites

This article tagged under:

Denton CountyWest Nile virusDenton County Public Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us