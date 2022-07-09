Denton County Reports First Case of Monkeypox in 2022

Denton County Public Health has reported the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox virus in the county on Saturday.

According to DCPH, the test result is considered "presumptive positive" until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms it.

The patient is symptomatic and reported that they had contact with another individual who was confirmed positive with monkeypox, DCPH said.

DCPH said the department is working to investigate the case and identify individuals who may have had direct contact with the patient.

"While there is minimal known risk to the general public at this time, we are working with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to respond to the recent outbreak of monkeypox in the US," Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health, said. "It is important that healthcare providers recognize potential infection and contact DCPH immediately for lab testing assistance."

According to DCPH, any person can contract monkeypox regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Transmission occurs through close physical contact with someone who has the virus, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person.

DCPH said monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids. The virus can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes, DCPH said.

According to DCPH, the time from infection to developing symptoms is usually seven to 14 days, but individuals may develop symptoms five to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should avoid gatherings, sex, or being intimate with anyone until they consult with their healthcare provider, DCPH said.

