Denton County Public Health Administers 250,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

Denton County Public Health has announced that the 250,000th COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Thursday.

Vaccination clinics in Denton County began to administer vaccines on December 28, 2020.

Vaccination clinics continue at Texas Motor Speedway, where up to 12,927 vaccines were given in a single day on March 30, setting a new daily record, Denton County Public Health said.

On the same date, Denton County Public Health also provided the 200,000 vaccination at the Speedway.

According to Denton County Public Health, on March 4, county officials commemorated Ruth Owens, a Little Elm resident, for receiving the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine. She, along with her husband, Don, and their son, Anthony, received their second dose of Moderna.

On February 26, Denton County vaccinated 10,000 individuals in under nine hours, setting its first daily record with the help of staff and volunteers from across the region.

A few days later, more than 10,970 individuals were vaccinated in a single day, Denton County Public Health said.

"These milestones are important as we continue to work diligently to provide vaccinations to all individuals age 16 and older," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "It is important to us that, if you want the COVID-19 vaccine, you can receive it as soon as possible in an efficient manner to respect your time."

As of Thursday, an estimated 476,500 individuals have signed up on the Vaccine Interest Portal, and an estimated 453,000 had been invited to an appointment by Thursday evening.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccines, which are predominantly Pfizer with some Moderna, can be found at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

Denton County also worked with the Denton County Transportation Authority, SPAN Inc., and area Rotary Clubs to provide transportation to Texas Motor Speedway for those in need of assistance.

According to Denton County Public Health, anyone with transportation needs should call 940-243-0077 as soon as they receive a text, email, or phone notification of their vaccination appointment.

All trips must be coordinated and booked with DCTA no later than 2 p.m. the day before a vaccination appointment, Denton County Public Health said.

Individuals can ride DCTA shuttles nearest to their appointment time at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, or 2 p.m. at two locations, the DCTA Downtown Denton Transit Center at 604 East Hickory Street in Denton or the Hebron Station at 952 Lakeside Circle in Lewisville.

"We continue to work diligently on making the vaccine accessible to all residents," Judge Eads said. "Our efforts would not be possible without the help of many community partners - from our volunteers to the many agencies who have provided the manpower to help us operate these clinics."

Those with questions or concerns can reach out to Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 call center at 940-349-2585 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH's Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVIDstats.