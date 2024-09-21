Denton County

Denton County confirms 7 new human West Nile virus cases

The city of Denton elevated its risk level to a public health warning

By Meredith Yeomans

There’s a new public health warning about the West Nile virus.

Seven more human cases were reported in Denton County this week, including three on Friday which brings the total in the county to 10.

One of the confirmed cases is in the city of Denton which heightened its risk level Friday from risk level 3: public health concern, to risk level 4: public health warning.

According to the city’s website, risk level 4 means the probability of a human outbreak is moderate to high. It triggers when multiple mosquito pools collected at different times and locations test positive for arthropod-borne virus or diseases, and a single human case confirmed with laboratory testing, according to the site.

“It's the worst since 2016 and that's caught our attention,” said Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson.

Despite summer ending this weekend, Richardson says mosquito season and the risk of contracting West Nile virus is still ongoing.

Each confirmed case has been the severe neuroinvasive form of the disease, said Richardson.

“Ten cases, that's unusual for this time of year and because we're just in mid-September, we anticipate more,” said Richardson.

Friday, the city of Carrollton confirmed one of its residents is among the newly confirmed cases and contracted the virus between Hebron Parkway, Old Denton Road, Rosemeade Parkway and Josey Lane.

“In response, the Carrollton Animal Services team will set several mosquito traps and will test the collected mosquitoes for West Nile Virus immediately,” said Animal Services Manager Travis Caperton. “If we receive positive results, crews will spray this area during the evening following testing.”

“You shouldn't play with something like this,” said Dranda Hopps, a homeowner in the Wise County town of Springtown.

Hopps's husband Gary Hopps was hospitalized in June after working in the yard of their home.

He tested positive for West Nile and died days later.

“He’s missed every day,” Hopps said.

This week, she says she learned the virus was confirmed as his cause of death.

"I spray myself down every time I come outside," said Hopps.

To avoid being bitten, Denton County Public Health says follow the three D's:

-Drain standing water

-Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside

-Defend yourself with an EPA-approved repellent

