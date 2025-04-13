The eastern monarch butterfly population has nearly doubled in 2025 after last year's conservation efforts, according to Texas Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Miller said surveys released by the World Wildlife Fund-Telmex Telcel Foundation Alliance and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas in Mexico showed the population native to central Mexico's forests occupied 4.42 acres, a 100% increase from 2.22 acres the previous winter.

Scientists use these surveys to determine the species' population health, and attributed this year's growth to better weather conditions along the butterflies' 3,000-mile migration route across North America, Miller said.

Conservation efforts included habitat restoration and land management improvements, which Miller said helped protect breeding and overwintering grounds.

Miller said these results are the consequence of finding real solutions instead of implementing stricter mandates.

“Texans have always been good stewards of the land," Miller said. "Our farmers, ranchers, and private landowners are crucial in preserving monarch habitats without excessive government overreach. We need policies that empower conservation partnerships rather than penalize the people already making a difference.”

Miller added that these results serve as proof that endangered populations can still be protected without restricting farmers and ranchers.

“Mexico just showed us firsthand the impact of addressing the core of the issue, which was forest degradation in the overwintering sites in Mexico," Miller said. "In response, Texas and the United States will continue to promote balanced, science-based conservation strategies that respect property rights while ensuring the survival of this iconic species.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators, such as the monarch butterfly.