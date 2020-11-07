Denton County Adds 58 Cases of COVID-19; Collin County Reports 109 Cases, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported an additional 58 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and Collin County added 109 cases and one death.

Saturday with no new deaths to report since Oct. 31. In Collin County, the state health department added 221 more cases along with another two deaths.

Of the latest 58 cases in Denton County, 36 are active cases. The countywide total for cases stands at 18,114 with 14,645 estimated recoveries and 3,331 estimated active cases.

The county, which has had 138 deaths, has not reported any new fatalities related to the virus since Oct. 31.

In Collin County, one additional death was reported bringing the county's total deaths related to the coronavirus to 199.

The county has reported a total of 19,810 COVID-19 cases and an estimated 18,265 recoveries, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.