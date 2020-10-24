Denton County Adds 125 Cases of the Coronavirus, 119th Death; Collin County Reports 168 Cases

Denton County Public Health reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death Saturday, and the state health department added 168 cases in Collin County.

Of the latest 125 cases in Denton County, 101 are considered active. There are 2,735 active cases in the county, which has reported a total of 16,054 cases.

No additional details were provided about the death, which is the county's 119th since March.

Denton County also added 66 newly recovered cases, bringing the estimated recoveries in the county to 13,201.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 168 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 17,611.

To date, Collin County has an estimated 16,618 recoveries and 175 deaths attributed to the virus.