Deadly Shooting Under Investigation in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old was accidentally shot and killed late Saturday night.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dalton Bailey.

Police said they responded to a shooting call just before midnight in the 5900 block of Misty Breeze Drive and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his head.

He died at the scene.

A neighbor believes he was at the house with several friends at the time of the shooting.

She said she saw teenagers crying after it happened.

Jessica Garcia lives next door and knew Bailey well.

"He's a really good friend of mine. I knew him through band. All my band friends knew him. So hearing this is really kind of saddening because he competed a lot with everybody and he was super sweet," Garcia said.

Bailey's aunt said his 19th birthday would have been on Thanksgiving Day.