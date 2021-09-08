Deadly Shooting Forces Forney ISD to Cancel Classes at Two Campuses

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Forney.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Falcon Way at approximately 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim has not been identified and there is no suspect information at this time.

In response to the shooting, Forney ISD cancelled all Wednesday classes and morning activities at North Forney High and Smith Intermediate.

According to Forney ISD, law enforcement agencies were investigating the shooting in an area that blocked a large part of the roadway around both campuses.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should call Inv. Hempel at 972-932-9789 or email mitchel.hempel@kaufmanso.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.