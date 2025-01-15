Dallasites rally to support victims of L.A. wildfires

In Dallas’s Inwood Village, the bags are filtering in rather than out of the HerStory Gallery this week with the community focused on filling the closets of others in the wake of historic wildfires in Los Angeles.

"I was following a bunch of friends who live in California,” said owner Tinsley Paul.

Like so many, Paul was looking for a way to help.

She connected with Revell with a Cause, Giving Generously and the L.A. Dream Center and cleared floor space at her Dallas store and a location in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.

Within a day, people from across the community had filled the gallery with men’s and women’s clothing, diapers, baby wipes, formula and other necessities like air purifiers and toiletries.

The space was cleared into a donated storage space nearby and filled again the next day.

Paul extended her original donation deadline of Wednesday to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Then donations will be loaded onto two box trucks bound for L.A. thanks to neighbors looking for a tangible way to help.

"Money's a good thing but this is immediate to go and find the right size, the right needs,” said BJ Williamson who dropped off new pajamas Tuesday.

"Originally we thought we would have 10 to 15 boxes to be able to give and be a part of that. And within 10 hours, I think, of posting, we had so many people reposting that we were taking donations and already filled up this whole area of our gallery,” said Paul.

Dallas influencer Bridget Barbier-Mueller was also overwhelmed by the response after she took to her Instagram page, @being_bridget, to incentivize her followers to give.

"I reached out to some local Dallas influencers here and asked if they wanted to get together and use our resources to put together the most incredible basket to reward people for giving their money,” said Barbier-Mueller.

With the help of @meghanguffey, @foodlifelove, @maryahafner, @brightonbutler, @amyhavins and @meglooney, she collected and purchased enough luxury beauty products, along with a pair of diamond earrings, to fill three baskets to be raffled off.

She’s asking followers to donate to the charity of their choice. Screenshots of the donations can be emailed to dallashelpingla@gmail.com. Every $5 donated will result in a raffle entry.

The raffle is set to end Friday and winners will be announced next week.

A similar effort raised $80,000 in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

That number’s already been surpassed with hundreds submitting donations made to organizations like Baby2Baby and individual families' GoFundMes.

"We are over $110,000 24 hours in, so we're really happy to see just people coming together to give the people in L.A. the support that they so desperately need right now,” she said.

HerStory will continue accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.

In addition to lightly worn or new with tags clothing, they’re accepting socks, underwear, coveralls, new bedding, blankets and towels and toiletries.

Those interested in volunteering to sort donations Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. can direct message HerStory on Instagram.

Find a full list of other organizations working to help those impacted by the fires here.