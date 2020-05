The Dallas Zoo is welcoming a new baby tamandua named Salvador.

Salvador's mother, Xena, gave birth to him on on April 17. His father's name is MJ.

Tamanduas, also called lesser anteaters, are native to South America. The zoo named Salvador after a city in Brazil where tamanduas can be found.

Salvador and his parents are part of the Animal Ambassador Outreach program which educates the community about wildlife conservation.