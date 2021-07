The Dallas Zoo is welcoming a new member to its herd of giraffes.

According to the Dallas Zoo, a reticulated giraffe named Chrystal gave birth to a healthy female calf in the early morning hours of July 4.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The baby girl is approximately 5'5" tall and weighs about 104 pounds.

The Dallas Zoo said the baby giraffe is Chrystal's third calf.

Chrystal and her new calf are bonding privately behind the scenes for now.