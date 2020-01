There's a new baby at the Dallas Zoo.

Shani is the newest member of the Gerenuk heard at the zoo.

The calf was born the day after Christmas and is currently spending some time behind the scenes with her mom. Both are doing well and visitors will be able to see the newborn in the Serengeti habitat soon.

Gerenuks are a type of antelope found in eastern Africa known for their unusually long, "giraffe-like" necks.

Shani's name means "wonder" in Swahili.