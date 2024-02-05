Dallas Zoo improvement plan gets city council support

Dallas City Council members strongly supported Monday for a $100 million improvement plan at the Dallas Zoo.

The plan for the site on Interstate 35E is intended to keep progress going on zoo attendance, stature, and competition with the Fort Worth Zoo. Dallas voters will get a say in May on part of the funding for the plan.

In pleasant weather on Monday, there were plenty of visitors to the Dallas Zoo. Sandra Scott, a grandmother who came with her family, said she has been visiting the Dallas Zoo since she was a child.

“It's much better. It's different. It's totally different now. Every time I come, it's something different,” Scott said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The state’s oldest and largest zoo has been growing in attendance, private fundraising, and education programs since a public-private partnership took over the operation of the zoo from the city in 2009.

The Giants of the Savanna elephant habitat exhibit that opened in 2010 doubled Dallas Zoo attendance.

The Simmons Hippo Outpost opened in 2017 with $17 million in private philanthropy.

New Chief Executive Officer Lisa New, hired from Knoxville, Tennessee, arrived just as the Dallas Zoo plans the current $100 million improvement campaign.

“We have a chance to ignite part of the zoo that has been closed for several years, reactivate 15 acres of space, bring back animals the zoo hasn’t had for many, many years,” New said.

The zoo people want $30 million from the City of Dallas to be included in the $1.25 billion May bond referendum. They promise to raise the rest of the $100 million from contributions and other sources.

Removing an old zoo monorail will open those 15 acres of land and make room for a Safari Trail exhibit with rhinos and cheetahs.

Also in the plan is a Great Elephant Room, Wild Earth Discovery education center, a new parking garage, and access to the planned Southern Gateway Deck Park that’s coming over the freeway in front of the zoo.

Members of the Dallas City Council Parks, Trails, and Environment Committee praised the plan they heard from zoo officials Monday.

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua said as a child his mother always insisted on visiting the Fort Worth Zoo instead of Dallas.

“And I remember my mom saying the Fort Worth Zoo is so much better. Now, my mom is telling me, trying to take the grandkids to the Dallas Zoo any chance she can possibly get,” Bazaldua said. “I just want to commend you all for staying committed to getting better and better and better. So it’s never been a question to me on whether we get a return on our investment when it comes to the zoo.”

Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold said she wanted the site in her district to continue being an asset to neighbors.

“Stressing the importance of us Identifying the zoo and using the zoo as an economic engine for the Southern Sector, but continuing to be a jewel for Dallas. We definitely want to be on the map for being a world-class zoo, we do want that. But we also want to be good neighbors," she said.

Councilman Jesse Moreno, a former Dallas Park Board member, said he also visited the Dallas Zoo as a child and has seen the progress for himself.

“It’s hard to get up there, and it’s even more difficult to maintain that status and be a renowned zoo year after year after year,” Moreno said.

That is the plan that the council members and long-time zoo visitor Sandra Scott supported on Monday.

“That's what keeps you coming. It improves, keeps improving, more animals, keep it going,” Scott said.

To get the new city money, voters must approve the larger package of Dallas Park improvements to be part of the May public improvement bond referendum.

The Dallas Zoo first opened in 1888, 135 years ago.

DALLAS ZOO IMPROVEMENT PLAN