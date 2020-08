The Dallas Zoo is welcoming a second blue duiker calf.

The male calf's mother, Daisy, gave birth to him on Aug. 15.

The 0.88 pound calf's father is named Viazi.

Only 35 blue duikers currently live in US zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the Dallas Zoo, each blue duiker birth is "a major win for the species."