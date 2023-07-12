Dallas in need of urban heat island mapping volunteers

The city of Dallas is partnering for the first time with a federal government program for urban heat island mapping to help reduce the impact of heat in the future.

“Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other weather event. Part of the goal is to realize a more resilient and sustainable city,” Dallas Environmental Quality Director Carlos Evans said.

Extremely hot weather is even worse on hard pavement areas without trees for shade.

Experts call those extra hot areas ‘Heat Islands.’ The whole city is considered an urban heat island and some parts of the city are hotter than others.

“The city is experiencing more extreme heat events. We know these events are even more severe in certain areas,” Evans said. “Historically disadvantaged communities have more pavement than other areas and have fewer trees.”

This year the city of Dallas is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and 18 other communities to collect data on the ground to map where people are most at risk during extreme heat.

The city is seeking 100 volunteers to place a monitoring device on their cars. They will cover a 1/3 sample of the city three different times, morning, midday and evening. An outside group is helping the city map the data.

City officials said past heat island mapping in Dallas mostly used information from satellites.

“I think it’s a good and valuable study. It’s a really good opportunity for people who want to participate and do something about climate change,” said Kevin Overton, a senior coordinator with the Dallas Environmental Quality Department.

The nonprofit Texas Tree Foundation is already working in Dallas to reduce the impact of heat by planting more trees.

Here is a link to details on the program and how to volunteer.