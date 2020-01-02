Dallas Tornado Cleanup Continues in New Year

After two months of cleanup efforts, Thursday marks the start of the final debris sweep in Dallas following October’s tornado.

The tornado damaged 905 structures and while much of the clean-up has already happened, there is still much that must be done within the next few weeks.

The work is estimated to conclude around Jan. 15. After that date, any debris placed out must comply with normal brush and bulk trash rules.

There is still help available for business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than a million dollars in federal disaster loans.

Thursday, representatives will be available at the Bachman Lake Library on Webb Chapel Road. The deadline to apply is March 2.