dallas tornado

Dallas Tornado Cleanup Continues in New Year

After two months of cleanup efforts, Thursday marks the start of the final debris sweep in Dallas following October’s tornado.

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After two months of cleanup efforts, Thursday marks the start of the final debris sweep in Dallas following October’s tornado.

The tornado damaged 905 structures and while much of the clean-up has already happened, there is still much that must be done within the next few weeks.

The work is estimated to conclude around Jan. 15. After that date, any debris placed out must comply with normal brush and bulk trash rules.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Driver Hospitalized Following Road Rage Shooting in Dallas

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Woman Killed After Striking Pillar in Fort Worth

There is still help available for business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than a million dollars in federal disaster loans.

Thursday, representatives will be available at the Bachman Lake Library on Webb Chapel Road. The deadline to apply is March 2.

This article tagged under:

dallas tornadoDallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us