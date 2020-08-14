Dallas to Spray For Mosquitoes After Pools Test Positive For West Nile

The city of Dallas will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes after tests were confirmed positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur on Friday and Saturday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.

Areas to be sprayed are generally bound by:

3400 block of Grafton Ave 75211: Burlingdell Avenue on the north, Dryden Drive on the west, South Ravinia Drive on the east, and June Drive on the south.

2500 block of Searcy Drive 75211: West Clarendon Drive on the north, South Ravinia Drive on the west, Marlborough Avenue on the east, and West Illinois Avenue on the south.

4500 block of Yancy St 75216: Linfield Road on the north, South Central Expressway on the west, Saipan Street on the east, and South Great Trinity Forest Way on the south.

18700 block of Platte River Way 75287: Rosemeade Parkway on the north, Kelly Boulevard on the west, Marsh Lane on the east, and Timberglen Road on the south.

19300 block of Mill Wheat Trail 75252: President George Bush Turnpike on the north, Willow Wood Lane on the west, Lloyd Circle on the east, and Knightsbridge Drive on the south.

9000 block of Rolling Rock Ln 75238: Wallbrook Drive on the north, Lynbrook Drive on the west, Pandora Drive on the east, and Northwest Highway on the south.

10100 block of Church Rd 75238: Ferndale Road on the north, Dove Trail Circle on the west, Vistadale Drive on the east, and Walnut Hill Lane on the south.

9400 block of Arborhill Dr 75243: LBJ Freeway on the north, Mill Hollow Drive on the west, W. Ferris Branch Boulevard on the east, and Rocky Branch Drive on the south.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites