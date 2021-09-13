Dallas to Spray After Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for West Nile

The City of Dallas will spray for mosquitos in one area after a sample tested positive for West Nile virus, the Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The spraying will occur between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed are generally bounded by:

8500 block of Richardson Branch Trail 75243: Gladwood Lane on the north, Breakers Point on the west, Stable Glen Drive on the east, and Westview Circle on the south.

DCHHS reported the county's first death this year in a resident who contracted West Nile virus on Aug. 9 and the fourth human case on Aug. 11.

In 2020, Dallas County reported five deaths from West Nile, including a significant increase in a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence with 20 human cases and 498 positive mosquito tests.

For more information about spraying and to find whether your neighborhood has been sprayed, you can visit the DCHHS website here.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites