Dallas’ Taco Stop Offers Free Coats To Those Who Need It

The cold front emptied the coat stand outside Dallas' Taco Stop on Irving Boulevard today.

For the last five winters, owner Emilia Flores has hung a sign outside her restaurant encouraging people to take a coat or leave one for someone else.

The sign reads: "Are you cold? Take one. Do you want to help? Leave one."

This year the coat rack was put up earlier than usual due to the cold snap in October.

Flores said the response from the community is encouraging. People come from all over to donate coats when the temperatures drop.

"Not only the U.S., but the whole world is polarized that we need to remind people that it takes a little bit of kindness and awareness by helping others to change it," said owner Emilia Flores.

The coats on the rack today were all gone by early afternoon, but Flores said a Richardson church is coming on Tuesday to restock the coat rack.

Flores said anyone is welcome to come take a coat.