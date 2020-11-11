Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces the Concert Truck Residency

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has announced the residency of The Concert Truck during the holiday season.

From mid-November through mid-December, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and The Concert Truck will present collaborative community concerts across Dallas.

The concerts, featuring musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and other arts organizations, will be held outdoors so audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance, Dallas Symphony Orchestra said.

The Concert Truck, a mobile concert stage that brings classical chamber music directly to communities, was founded in 2016 by concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.

According to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Concert Truck travels around the United States performing both alone and with other musicians at a variety of venues.

While in Dallas, Zhang and Luby will collaborate with Dallas Symphony Orchestra musicians and perform music from their own repertoire.

"Our musicians have been wonderful to volunteer to play chamber music around the city. Since May they have done more than 80 appearances in many different locations," Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony, said. "As the weather has gotten cooler, we looked for a way to continue this music-making, and we found The Concert Truck. This will be an incredible method for the DSO to perform outside the Meyerson in a very professional manner. We are delighted to be able to share the stage, literally, with our colleague arts groups in Dallas and take the show on the road to our audiences around the city. We are so thankful to Susan and Nick for the vision and idea to create this innovative mobile stage."

Each concert will be between 45 and 60 minutes long and will be free to attend. Susan Zhang and Nick Luby to perform at all events, Dallas Symphony Orchestra said.

Below is the current Concert Truck pop-up schedule, with more details and locations to come, Dallas Symphony Orchestra said. For more information and to track the truck's location, visit mydso.com.

Sunday, November 22 - The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza at 2:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Monday, November 23 - Medical City Dallas Hospital at 6:30 p.m. with members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 2 - The Ronald McDonald House at 5:30 p.m. with members of the DSO

Thursday, December 3 - Friday, December 4 - NorthPark Center at 6:00 p.m. in the Neiman Marcus Garden with members of the DSO

Saturday, December 5 - The Sound at Cypress Water at 3:00 p.m. with Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, piano

Sunday, December 6 - NorthPark Center at 4:00 p.m. in the Neiman Marcus Garden with members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 8 - Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m. with BTW Students

Wednesday, December 9 - UT Southwestern Medical - Clements Hospital at 12:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 9 - Klyde Warren Park at 5:30 p.m. with members of Dallas Theater Company's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company and members of the DSO

Thursday, December 10 - HALL Arts Hotel - Urban Garden at 6:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Friday, December 11 - Booker T. Washington HSPVA at 3:30 p.m. with BTW Students

Friday, December 11 - Klyde Warren Park at 6:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Saturday, December 12 - Location TBC at 12:30 p.m. with members of Dallas Theater Company's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 - The Nasher Sculpture Center at 12:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 - Meyerson Symphony Center (on Flora Street) at 3:30 p.m. with Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! with Members of the DSO

Monday, December 14 - Greiner Middle School at 10:30 a.m. with members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 15 - Eduardo Mata Elementary School at 9:00 a.m. with members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 16 - The Landon at Lake Highlands at 3:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 - Methodist Hospital Dallas at 2:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 - St. Paul United Methodist (with caroling) at 7:00 p.m. with singers from St. Paul Choir with Members of the DSO

Friday, December 18 - Trinity Basin Prep School, Ledbetter Campus p.m. with members of the DSO

Friday, December 18 - Klyde Warren Park at 6:00 p.m. with members of the DSO

According to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, more dates and locations will be added including appearances at the Mexican Consulate, One Arts Plaza and the Dallas Arboretum. Artists and locations are subject to change the Dallas Symphony Orchestra said.