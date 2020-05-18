Dallas

Mother Fatally Shoots 8-Year-Old Daughter, Self in Oak Cliff Murder-Suicide: PD

As SWAT approached the woman opened fire, grazing an officer in his arm

By Brian Roth

A SWAT standoff is underway in the Red Bird area of Dallas as police investigate reports of a person barricaded inside a home, officers say.
Dallas PD

A SWAT standoff is underway in the Red Bird area of Dallas as police investigate reports of a person barricaded inside a home, officers say.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A mother shot dead her 8-year-old daughter before taking her own life during a police standoff at their southern Oak Cliff home early Monday morning, officers say.

The 35-year-old woman barricaded herself and her two children in the home in the 500 block of Highcrest Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday after a fight with her husband, police said at a 10:45 a.m. press conference. The man called police after she began to open fire at him, officers said.

Dallas SWAT officers surrounded the home through the morning hours as police blocked off streets in the area. Shortly before 3 a.m. one of the children -- a 12-year-old boy -- was able to escape unharmed.

According to police, the standoff continued for several more hours until SWAT officers attempted to break their way into the home. The woman opened fire on the officers, grazing one in his arm, police said. Officers retreated without returning fire and repositioned outside the home.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., SWAT made a second entry into the residence and found the woman and the 8-year-old child deceased from what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Police did not release further details due to the ongoing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing situation. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PDred birddallas swat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us