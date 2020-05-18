Mother Fatally Shoots 8-Year-Old Daughter, Self in Oak Cliff Murder-Suicide: PD

A mother shot dead her 8-year-old daughter before taking her own life during a police standoff at their southern Oak Cliff home early Monday morning, officers say.

The 35-year-old woman barricaded herself and her two children in the home in the 500 block of Highcrest Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday after a fight with her husband, police said at a 10:45 a.m. press conference. The man called police after she began to open fire at him, officers said.

Dallas SWAT officers surrounded the home through the morning hours as police blocked off streets in the area. Shortly before 3 a.m. one of the children -- a 12-year-old boy -- was able to escape unharmed.

According to police, the standoff continued for several more hours until SWAT officers attempted to break their way into the home. The woman opened fire on the officers, grazing one in his arm, police said. Officers retreated without returning fire and repositioned outside the home.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., SWAT made a second entry into the residence and found the woman and the 8-year-old child deceased from what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Police did not release further details due to the ongoing investigation.

