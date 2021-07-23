Dallas

Dallas Squad Car Hit in Three-Car Accident With No Major Injuries: Police

The officer in the car was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury while the citizens involved in the crash were evaluated at the scene, police said

A car that failed to yield turning left hit a Dallas police squad car, causing a three-car accident Friday morning, Dallas police said.

No one suffered major injuries in the accident, according to police, but the officer in the squad car was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury.

At around 8:24 a.m. Friday, the officer was driving westbound on the block of 2500 West Illinois Avenue when, according to police, a person driving a black F-150 pickup failed to yield turning left from South Franklin Street.

Police said the pickup caused a collision with the squad car and sent the squad car into the eastbound lanes of Illinois Avenue, where it collided with another car.

All citizens were evaluated at the scene by paramedics, police said.

The officer, with a minor injury, was the only person involved in the accident transported to a local hospital.

