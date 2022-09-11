Dallas Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Hospitalized, Under Investigation: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas Saturday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of park lane, and upon arrival, found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall.

One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.

The identity of the victim will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case number 165233-2022.

Crime stoppers Information

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.