Dallas Sheriff's Traffic, Patrol Units Move to New Location in Red Bird

The Dallas Sheriff’s Freeway Management Division moved its operations and personnel to a new location Tuesday.

The 132-person patrol and traffic unit, which receives about 40,000 calls per year, moved less than two miles down the street to the new South Dallas Government Center at 8301 South Polk St.

The 73,000 square foot building, which opened in December, replaced three existing county offices and also houses dispatch and operations of the county tax office, the county constable and two justice of the peace courts.

The center has a lobby to assist residents of southwest Dallas and unincorporated parts of Dallas County who need law enforcement services, the sheriff's department said. It also serves as a backup dispatch center for Dallas and Lancaster.

To ensure staff can continue to work during severe weather, the building was designed as a storm shelter that can withstand winds of up to 200 mph, according to the department