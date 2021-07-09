Williams Chicken, a Dallas-based fried chicken chain, said some of its locations would host pop-up COVID-19 sites and give a free meal to anybody who gets the vaccine in its restaurants.

The first event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams Chicken in 2600 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard in Dallas.

The vaccination sites will begin with three Williams Chicken locations, Hiawatha Williams, the founder and CEO of the fried chicken chain said.

"I made it known to my team that I want to reach our customers and persons who live in underserved communities," Williams said in a press release. "I am concerned that people of color, the elderly, our youth and young adults may not have convenient access to get the shot or don't have enough information to make the decision."

Anybody can walk up to the restaurant for the vaccine and free meal, but appointments are also available online.

The vaccination sites come in partnership with The Catalyst Health Network and Rev. Richie Butler, founder of Project Unity.