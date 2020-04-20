Dallas Regional Chamber Wants to Help You Find a Job

Stay-at-home orders have levied a heavy economic toll on the state and left many people unemployed, but there are jobs out there.

The Dallas Regional Chamber produced public service announcements, narrated by Emmitt Smith, to give details about an online jobs page to connect workers displaced by the pandemic to jobs openings.

"We figured this is our best way to help people here in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex area who have been laid off due to COVID -19.

The jobs portal can be found on the Chamber's "Say Yes to Dallas" website: https://sayyestodallas.com/jobs/displaced-workers/