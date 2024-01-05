Dallas

Dallas receives $21.8 million in federal grant money to make streets safer

By Larry Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than $21 million in grant money is now in the hands of Dallas city leaders to help make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The grant comes as the traffic death rate in Dallas has risen to be among the worst of large U.S. cities.

Dallas city leaders said the $21.8 million in grant money received from the U.S. Department of Transportation's "Safe Streets for All" program will go a long way in addressing community roadway safety and preventing deaths.

Part of the grant money has been allocated for Southern Dallas, where the city has committed to a program called "Vision Zero" that aims to curb the number of traffic-related deaths.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In particular, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was identified as having some of the highest rates of fatal crashes and severe crashes involving pedestrians. According to the city, in the past two years, five pedestrians have been severely injured in traffic crashes along MLK Boulevard.

A recent report by NBC 5 Investigates found that between 2017-2021, Dallas averaged about 15 traffic deaths for every 100,000 people.

The city said some of the improvements that could be made include reduced lanes, separated bike lanes to lower speeds, improved crosswalks, lighting upgrades, and traffic signal enhancements.

DRIVEN TO DEATH

driven to death Nov 2, 2023

Dallas traffic death rate worst among 10 largest U.S. cities

driven to death Nov 6, 2023

Dallas plan to cut traffic deaths rolls slowly years after council OK'd ‘Vision Zero'

driven to death Nov 7, 2023

Dallas City Council members question lack of progress on ‘Vision Zero' traffic safety plan

driven to death Nov 8, 2023

Can a Canadian city be a model for Dallas when it comes to road safety?

driven to death Nov 9, 2023

Experts question if high speed limits and bad road designs add to Dallas traffic deaths

This article tagged under:

Dallasvision zero
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us