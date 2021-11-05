Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested in Collin County

Dallas-based rapper Markies Conway, known as Yella Beezy, has been arrested in Collin County.

According to court records posted online, Conway was arrested in Plano on Thursday and faces charges of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Collin County Jail

The 30-year-old was booked into the Collin County jail Friday where he remains, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if Conway had obtained an attorney.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.