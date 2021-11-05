Collin County

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Arrested in Collin County

Markies Conway faces charges of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to court records

By Meredith Yeomans

Yella Beezy performs onstage during Shaq's Fun House at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dallas-based rapper Markies Conway, known as Yella Beezy, has been arrested in Collin County.

According to court records posted online, Conway was arrested in Plano on Thursday and faces charges of sexual assault, child endangerment or abandonment, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Markies DeAndre Conway, who performs under the name Yella Beezy, was arrested in Collin County on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Collin County Jail
Markies DeAndre Conway, who performs under the name Yella Beezy, was arrested in Collin County on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The 30-year-old was booked into the Collin County jail Friday where he remains, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear if Conway had obtained an attorney.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

