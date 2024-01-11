Dallas postpones Monday's MLK Day parade due to weather

The Dallas MLK parade has been postponed due to weather.

Organizers said Thursday afternoon that due to the forecast of extreme cold and the possibility of wintry precipitation, the parade is being moved from Monday, Jan. 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

The parade will start at Fair Park Gate 6 at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Robert B. Cullum Boulevard. From there it will proceed down MLK Boulevard to Atlanta Street turning south, then turning east on Pennsylvania Avenue returning to Fair Park.

Participants include elected officials, high school bands and dance teams, car clubs, horses, local businesses and other community organizations.