Dallas Police

Dallas Police Warn About Spoofing Phone Call Scam

Suspected phone call scammers appear as a legitimate phone call from the Dallas Police Department

dallas-police-generic-hq
Frank Heinz

A phone call scam is using caller ID spoofing to appear as the Dallas Police Department and demand personal information or money from victims, the Dallas Police Department said Saturday.

According to Dallas police, unknown individuals are spoofing a patrol station's phone number (214-671-4500) so it appears as if the Dallas Police Department is calling.

Then, the suspected scammers may say that he or she is part of a Human Trafficking Investigation and demand personal information, or demand ransoms for the return of a family member, Dallas police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 53 mins ago

Fundraiser Held for Fort Worth Officer Injured in Line of Duty

The Dallas Police Department said it will never call an individual and ask or demand financial payment of any kind. 

Anyone who receives such a call can report the incident at the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PolicePhone Call Scam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us