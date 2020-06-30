Dallas Police

Dallas Police to Release Footage Within 72 Hours of ‘Critical Incidents'

Previously, videos were released on a case-by-case basis

Dallas police will release video within 72 hours of officer-involved shootings or uses of force that result in serious injury or death, the department announced Tuesday.

The policy change took effect immediately and includes incidents of deaths in police custody, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Previously, videos were released on a case-by-case basis.

"This is another step in our efforts to establish a foundation of transparency and trust among DPD and our communities," Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said in a statement.

Police said Hall expanded the order to allow an injured person or family member of someone killed after police use of force to view footage before it's released to the public. Other officials, including the director of the office of community police oversight and the Dallas County District Attorney, will have the chance to view a video before its release.

The Dallas Police Department also began to post its monthly traffic and citation data Tuesday, the last day of June.

