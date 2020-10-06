Dallas

Dallas Police Seek Information Related to Dog Found With Gunshot Wound

Dallas Police Department

Police in Dallas are requesting information about a dog found in September with a gunshot wound to his spine.

A white and brown Jack Russell Terrier named Rico was located in Dallas' Cedar Crest neighborhood on Sept. 17 with severe injuries, Dallas police said.

Police said Rico was located near 2600 Lea Crest Drive and 3500 Cardinal Drive.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. O. Bronner with the animal cruelty unit at 214-671-0111 and refer to case number 166451-2020. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS.

