Dallas Police Seek Help Finding Missing 31-Year-Old Endangered Man With Autism

Police said Harry Berkman, 31, was last seen Monday morning in the 2800 block of Painted Trail

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man who is diagnosed with autism and considered a missing endangered person.

Harry Berkman, 31, was last seen in the 2800 block of Painted Trail on foot at approximately 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said Berkman may be confused and in need of assistance.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing roughly 135 pounds and wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and carrying two backpacks.

Dallas police said Berkman is considered an endangered missing person, someone who is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability or believed to be unable to return to safety without assistance.

Anyone with information can call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or call 911.

