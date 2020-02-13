Dallas Police Search for Suspect Accused of Indecency With a Child

Dallas police are looking for a suspect accused of indecency with a child.
According to the Dallas Police Department, a black male suspect, approximately 30 years old, exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl while she was walking to school in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive on Tuesday at about 7:45 a.m.
Police said the suspect reached out and touched the victim's left buttock before going into a nearby apartment complex where he was seen walking away.
He is described as between 5'8" and 5'10" and between 150 and 170 lbs, with short twists in his hair and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or gray hoodie.
The Dallas Police Department said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective. M. Bruner with the Dallas Police Department's Child Exploitation Unit at 214-671-4215.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS.