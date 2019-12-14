Dallas

Dallas Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old

Requell De'Angel Brown, 12, went missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police say

Police have located a 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Requell De'Angel Brown, 12, had last been seen in the 1500 block of Amity Lane, in the city's Pleasant Grove neighborhood, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police tweeted after 10 p.m. Saturday that Brown had been located and was safe.

Brown is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police said Brown had last been seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and green high-top shoes. They added she could have been a danger to herself or others.

