Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's help locating a critical missing 14-year-old girl who officers say could be in danger.

Sara Herrera was last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday walking in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Higgins Street. In a post on the department's blog, police said Herrera may be a danger to herself.

Herrera is described as a 14-year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. Sara was last seen wearing gray or black shorts and a maroon long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.