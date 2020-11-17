Dallas

Dallas Police Search for Critical Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Sara Herrera was last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday walking in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Higgins Street.
Dallas PD

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's help locating a critical missing 14-year-old girl who officers say could be in danger.

Sara Herrera was last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday walking in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Higgins Street. In a post on the department's blog, police said Herrera may be a danger to herself.

Herrera is described as a 14-year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. Sara was last seen wearing gray or black shorts and a maroon long sleeve shirt.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 6 mins ago

Atatiana Jefferson's Relatives Sue Fort Worth, Former Cop Over Fatal Shooting

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PDcritical missing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us