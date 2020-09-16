Dallas Police Search for 2 People in Connection With Robbery at Super 8 Motel

Robbery detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Super 8 motel in Dallas on Sept. 10.

According to police, two individuals pushed their way into the victim's room at the motel located at 8901 E.R.L. Thornton Freeway at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said one of the individuals hit the victim with a tire iron, causing multiple lacerations.

The two suspects took property from the victim and fled the location in a black SUV, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective J. Conklin by phone at 214-671-3584 or by email at joshua.conklin@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.