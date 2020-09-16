Dallas

Dallas Police Search for 2 People in Connection With Robbery at Super 8 Motel

Police say two individuals pushed their way into the victim's room at the motel located at 8901 E.R.L. Thornton Freeway

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Department

Robbery detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Super 8 motel in Dallas on Sept. 10.

According to police, two individuals pushed their way into the victim's room at the motel located at 8901 E.R.L. Thornton Freeway at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said one of the individuals hit the victim with a tire iron, causing multiple lacerations.

The two suspects took property from the victim and fled the location in a black SUV, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective J. Conklin by phone at 214-671-3584 or by email at joshua.conklin@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

