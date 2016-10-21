Dallas Police Search for 2 Men Involved in Assault, Robbery

Police said they need help finding two men involved in an assault and a robbery at a Dallas convenience store Tuesday afternoon. [[397885751,C]]

Dallas police said one of the men went into the Smart Mart in the 3100 block of E. Ledbetter Drive, assaulted the victim and stole property at about 4 p.m.

Police described the man as black, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

The man then ran out the store and got into a silver Buick LeSabre, which police said was driven by the second man.

Police described the second man as black, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black tank top shirt, red pants and black and red Air Jordan shoes.