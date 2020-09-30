Dallas Police Request Public's Assistance in Homicide Investigation

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Dallas on Sept. 24.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the victim, 36-year-old Paul Clinton, was driving in the 2600 block of N Ervay Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Clinton was pronounced dead while at the hospital, police said.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Morgan with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.