Dallas Police Push No Arrests for Marijuana Possession up to Two Ounces

If Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia gets his way, his officers will no longer cite or arrest most people who are found to be in possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

The department will make its proposal to the Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

Marijuana possession arrests made up 7% of all arrests by Dallas officers during the first three weeks of the month of February, 183 of the 1,996 arrests through February 24, according to data that will be presented to council members. And 80% of those marijuana arrests, 140 of the 183, were for possession of fewer than two ounces.

Supporting details of the proposal to city council state that the purpose of the initiative is to lessen the burden and the amount of time Dallas police officers spend when arresting and citing people deemed to be in possession of marijuana for personal use.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are still several scenarios where someone with less than two ounces of marijuana would be charged with a crime, including: