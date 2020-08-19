Dallas Police Officers Help Mother of Six in Central Dallas

Two Dallas police officers have helped a struggling mother of six in Central Dallas.

Two officers assigned to the Central Neighborhood, officers Reneeshia McIntyre and Delia Pesina, answered a call for service on Aug. 6

The officers met with a single mom who had left an abisive relationship and moved into Central Dallas with her six children, whose ages ranged from two to 11-years-old.

When the mother invited the officers into her apartment, the officers noticed that she did not have any furniture, police said.

According to police, the mother informed the officers that she, with the assistance of a local church, was starting a new life with her children by leaving everything she had behind.

After leaving the apartment, the officers felt they needed to do something to help the struggling mom, police said.

“After leaving her apartment, I looked at my partner (Officer McIntyre) and said, we need to do something to help her,” Officer Delia Pesina said.

The officers reached out to their fellow Dallas Police Department officers for help with donations. Soon, donations poured in from the police department and community members, police said.

“The show of support was truly amazing and very overwhelming,” Officer Pesina said.

Officers McIntyre and Pesina, with the assistance of volunteer Carol Archer, helped furnish the residence with beds, a sofa, a dining room table, clothes, and various other household items.

“I wish I could do more than say thank you to everyone that contributed to me and my children," the mother of six said. "We love ya’ll and really love the things you gave us. We are very much appreciative and grateful for you guys helping us.”