Dallas Police Officer Injured After Squad Car Hit by Oncoming Vehicle

A Dallas police officer is injured after his car was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a the officer was responding to an assist call from Dallas Fire Rescue at 11402 Harry Hines Boulevard when his squad car was clipped by an vehicle at approximately 2:41 a.m.

Police said the officer was injured as a result of the accident.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

According to police, the citizen involved in the accident was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ox083zcgt37zwct/%28Metro%29%2010-30-21%20%28City%20of%20Dallas%29%20Officer%20involved%20car%20accident.mp4?dl=0

