Dallas Police Officer Arrested and Charged With Transportation of Child Pornography

Senior Corporal Daniel Collins was arrested by Homeland Security on Thursday

A Dallas police officer has been arrested charged with transportation of child pornography.

Senior Corporal Daniel Collins was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations on Thursday.

He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail with no bond set.

Collins has been with the Dallas Police Department since July 2007 and is assigned to the Auto Theft Unit.

He has been placed on on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

