A Dallas police officer is in custody, accused of sexual assault of a child.

The Dallas Police Department said Monday that Officer Tyrone Williams Jr. had been arrested and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department revealed no information about the alleged crime other than to say it reportedly took place in the city of Dallas.

Williams has been with the department since March 2009 and was most recently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

The department said Williams is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation.

It is not clear if Williams has obtained an attorney. A bond amount for Williams has not been set.