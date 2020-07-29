Dallas

Dallas Police Looking For Public's Help Finding Fraud Suspects

The incident occurred on July 21

Fraud Suspects Wanted
NBC 5

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding two men wanted on suspicion of fraud.

According to police, the two suspects picked up two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones purchased by using the victim's identity to obtain credit on July 21.

The suspects rerouted the shipment from the victim's address in Dallas to the FedEx located at 902 Ross Ave., where they got the package, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Greenville 2 hours ago

Greenville Police Looking for Driver Involved in Hit-And-Run

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in this offense and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Hunter at jeff.hunter@dallascityhall.com and reference case number #808723-2020.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us