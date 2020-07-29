Dallas Police Looking For Public's Help Finding Fraud Suspects

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding two men wanted on suspicion of fraud.

According to police, the two suspects picked up two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones purchased by using the victim's identity to obtain credit on July 21.

The suspects rerouted the shipment from the victim's address in Dallas to the FedEx located at 902 Ross Ave., where they got the package, police said.

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in this offense and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Hunter at jeff.hunter@dallascityhall.com and reference case number #808723-2020.