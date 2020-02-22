Dallas Police Looking for 72-Year-Old Man Who May Need Help

Dallas police are asking for help from the public finding a 72-year-old man who is considered a critical missing person.

William Jackson was last seen about 5 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Newcastle Drive, near Walnut Hill Lane, in northwest Dallas. Police said Jackson may need assistance.

Jackson is described as a 6-foot-2 white man who weighs about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald with white hair on the sides. He was wearing a blue plaid/flannel jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information may call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.